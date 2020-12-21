Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Dec 21-27)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every week we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this Christmas. Here are our streaming picks for the week of December 21-27, 2020.

Disney Plus

Soul (Movie – 25/12/2020)

Originally set for theatrical release, Disney and Pixar's Soul is now a Disney Plus exclusive, and is releasing on Christmas Day! From the director of Inside Out, Soul follows Joe (Jamie Foxx), a high school band teacher and aspiring jazz musician who suffers an unfortunate accident, landing him in line for the Great Beyond. Of course, Joe has unfinished business on Earth, leading him to try and escape the afterlife by way of the Great Before – a realm where new souls get their personalities. Also stars Tina Fey.

Amazon Prime Video

Sylvie's Love (Movie – available 25/12/2020)

Following on from the last streaming highlight, it looks like a very jazzy Christmas this year, with the Amazon Original movie Sylvie's Love also landing on December 25. Set in the hot New York summer of 1957, the film follows the romance between aspiring TV star Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and jazz saxophonist Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha).

Netflix

The Midnight Sky (Movie – available 23/12/2020)

Written, directed by and starring George Clooney, Netflix's The Midnight Sky follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who finds himself in a race against time to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her crew of astronauts from returning to Earth following a mysterious global catastrophe.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Happy Feet / Happy Feet Two (Movies – available 25/12/2020)

From visionary Australian director George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road / Babe: Pig in the City) comes this family friendly double-bill about dancing penguins – perfect entertainment for the whole family this Christmas! With a huge voice cast that includes Robin Williams, Elijah Wood, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and more, Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two are both delightful Aussie films.

Stan

Escape From New York (Movie – available 21/12/2020)

About as far from a Christmas movie as you can get, John Carpenter's 1981 masterpiece Escape From New York is a must-watch action classic. In the far-off future of 1997 (haha), the entire city of New York becomes a walled-off maximum security prison in which America's criminals are left to fend for themselves. When a terrorist attack on Air Force One leaves the US President (Donald Pleasance) stranded in this prison, the government sends in war hero-turned-criminal Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to save him. If he succeeds within the time allotted, Snake earns his freedom. If he fails, he dies.