New PS5 games: upcoming PS5 game release dates

January 2021
- Hitman 3 - January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC)
- Ride 4 - January 21 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
February 2021
- Control Ultimate Edition - February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition – February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- The Nioh Collection - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Destruction AllStars - February TBC (PS5)
March 2021
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - March 2 (PS5)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Returnal - March 19 (PS5)
- Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced - March 26 (PS5)
- Balan Wonderworld - March 26 (Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - March TBC (PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - March TBC (PS4, PS5, PC)
April 2021
- Outriders - April 1 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
May 2021
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends - May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Deathloop - May 21 (PS5, PC)
June 2021
- Back 4 Blood - June 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Solar Ash - June TBC (PS5)
July 2021
- Little Devil Inside - July TBC (PS5)
October 2021
- Stray - October TBC (PS5)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - October TBC (PS5, PC)
TBC 2021 and beyond
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Gran Turismo 7 - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and PS5)
- Jett: The Far Shore – Holiday 2021 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Far Cry 6 - TBC 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Chivalry 2 - TBC 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Battlefield 6 - TBC 2021 - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Chorus - TBC 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Dustborn - TBC 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- GTA 5 - TBC 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Gotham Knights - TBC 2021 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Resident Evil Village - TBC 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Hogwarts Legacy - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Project Athia - January 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Pragmata - 2023 TBC (PS5)
- Skull & Bones – TBC
- Starfield - TBC
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
- Indiana Jones - TBC
