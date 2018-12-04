Network Ten and CBS launch new '10 All Access' streaming service in Australia

Hoping to carve itself a piece of that sweet Netflix and Stan streaming money, CBS-owned Network Ten has today launched a new subscription-based video-on-demand service called '10 All Access', which Australians can sign up to as of today.

Announced earlier this year, 10 All Access is essentially a localised version of its US parent-company's 'CBS All Access' service. After a free introductory month, the new Australian offering will carry a $9.99 per month subscription price, which Ten says can be cancelled at any time.

According to Ten's announcement, subscribers will receive "over 7,000 commercial-free episodes" of US shows like The Good Wife, NCIS, Cheers, Survivor, as well as Aussie programmes including Neighbours, The Bachelor Australia, The Bachelorette Australia, The Living Room and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Of course, 10 All Access will also offer several of its US counterpart's original shows, such as The Good Fight, Tell Me a Story, One Dollar and Strange Angel, although Star Trek: Discovery – arguably the most high-profile CBS All Access original – seems like it will remain a Netflix exclusive in Australia for the time being.

10 All Access is available as an app on iOS and Android devices (which include Chromecast support) as well as on Apple TV and Android TV-supported televisions and media players.

To sign up to 10 All Access, simply head over to the service's website.