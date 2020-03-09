Netflix has dropped its 30-day free trial period in Australia

Since its arrival in Australia back in 2015, Netflix has offered a 30-day free trial period to all new subscribers – a gesture that allowed first-time users to get a taste of what the service was all about before having to pony up the cash for its ongoing monthly fee.

Unfortunately, that free taster is no longer on the table, with WhistleOut reporting that Netflix has quietly axed its 30-day trial period for new members. Instead, new subscribers will receive a bonus upgrade during their first month. It also means that new members will have to pay upfront for their first month of Netflix.

Users who opt for Netflix's entry-level Basic plan (one SD stream for AU$.9.99 per month) will get to experience the mid-level Standard plan (two HD streams for AU$13.99) at no extra cost for their first month, while those who choose to sign up to the Standard plan will get upgraded to the top tier Premium plan (four 4K streams for AU$19.99) during their initial 30 days.

At present, Netflix is still offering its 30-day free trial period in most of its available territories, with the exception of the UK, which ended the offer at the end of last year.

It's unknown why Netflix has decided to drop its free trial period in Australia, though we imagine the decision will soon carry over to other territories. Thankfully, Netflix's competitors, namely Disney Plus, Stan and Amazon Prime Video, are all still offering free trials to new members in Australia.