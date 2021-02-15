Need faster NBN? These killer deals make now the perfect time to try NBN 250 or 1000

When the first consumer NBN 1000 plan hit the market last year, we were pleasantly surprised at its asking price – AU$149 a month. But now a number of providers have steeply discounted their plans, so it’s a great time to try out superfast broadband.

MyRepublic has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan on the market, giving you 1Gbps broadband for AU$99 a month, making it the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this insanely-fast speed tier.

But it’s not just MyRepublic offering a heavily discounted NBN 1000 plan. Other ISPs are also cutting the price of their fastest plans and we’ve rounded up the best of what’s on offer in a curated list below.

Please note, all plans are only available to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and select hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) locations.

MyRepublic | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m) This deal sees MyRepublic with the cheapest NBN 1000 plan on the market at AU$99 a month. That price is only available for your first six months on the service though, after which your plan will increase to the usual AU$129 a month. That’s a saving of AU$30 each month, or AU$180 in total. You can expect a typical evening speed of 250Mbps on this plan. Total minimum cost is AU$99View Deal

Aussie Broadband | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$119p/m (first 6 months, then AU$149p/m) This well-loved ISP has slashed the cost of its premium NBN 1000 plan down to AU$119 a month, making it the second-cheapest plan in its class. The discounted price holds for your first six months with the service only, after which it bumps up to the standard AU$149 a month. If you’d like to redeem, you’ll need to enter the code FAST30 when you check out. Total minimum cost is AU$119View Deal

Aussie Broadband | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m) An NBN 250 plan will still deliver ludicrously-fast speeds for the average user, and Aussie Broadband has cut its plan down to AU$99 a month. This lower price is available for your first six months with the telco, after which your monthly bill will go up to AU$129. Aussie Broadband has recently increased this plan’s typical evening speed to 248Mbps, so the discount has come just in time. All you need is the code FAST30 when you sign up. Total minimum cost is AU$99View Deal