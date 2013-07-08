Vodafone beefs up its 4G tablet data plans

With the recent launch of its new 4G network, Vodafone has overhauled its mobile data plans for tablets.
Offering month-to-month and 24-month SIM-only contracts, you can get 2.5GB of data for $20 per month, 4GB of data per month for $30 or 8GB for $45 per month.
If you don't already have a tablet, you can get one through subsidised repayments on a 24-month contract.
Vodafone offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 for $19 extra on the $20 plan or $15 on the $30 and $45 plans. Over 24 months, the total cost will be $936, $1080 or $1440, respectively.
For the 16GB Retina iPad, it will cost an extra $27 on the cheapest plan (total cost $1128) or $23 on the higher two plans (total cost $1272 and $1632).
Just the one prepaid
Vodafone's new plans don't require a 24-month contract unless you are buying a subsidised tablet, and the entry-level offerings prove to have better value than Optus' (1GB for $20) and Telstra's (1GB for $25), which do require 24-month contracts.
Vodafone's prepaid choices, however, have dwindled to just the one option.
For $30, you can get 4GB over 30 days for micro- and nano-SIMs. A standard SIM will get you only 3GB for $29 over 30 days.
Vodafone is also offering up 500MB, 1.25GB and 2GB Data Boosters for $10, $20 and $30, respectively.