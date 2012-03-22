Toshiba AT330 13.3-inch tablet unveiled

The Toshiba AT330 tablet has been shown off at Toshiba World 2012 in Germany and it comes sporting a huge screen and an old school antenna.

Coming with a 13.3-inch display, quad-core Tegra 3 processor, 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front snapper, Android 4.0.1 Ice Cream Sandwich and HDMI, SD, microUSB and SIM ports, the AT330 certainly means business.

However the most unusual feature on the Toshiba AT330 is the built-in TV tuner and a retro extendable antenna – remember them?

Going up

The flimsy looking antenna sits inside the AT330, which you pull out and then twiddle side to side to find the best reception. There are no details on how well it works, but if portable TVs of the past are anything to go by don't hold your breath for fantastic signal.

Apart from these initial specs and a brief video below from the guys at Techfokus, no further information has been announced. We're not sure when the Toshiba AT330 will be available, or whether it will make it to UK shores, but expect it to carry an eye-watering price tag when it does land.

Credit: Techfokus

From Techfokus via The Verge