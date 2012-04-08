Nvidia Tegra 4 coming Q1 2013?

The successor to the Tegra 3 coming early 2012

The next generation of Nvidia tablet and smartphone processors will arrive early next year, according to reports in China.

The successor to the current Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, naturally called the Nvidia Tegra 4, will launch on tablets in Q1 of 2013, says VR-ZONE's Chinese-language site.

The report claims the Tegra 4 will boast four new Cortex A15 chips from ARM, which will surpass the A9 Cortex chips currently fleshing out devices like the ASUS Transformer Prime.

Helping Android and Windows take on Apple

Clocking-up speeds of 1.8GHz per chip, the Tegra 4 is scheduled to make its first appearance on a 10-inch tablet.

Other variations of the chip, reaching speeds of up to 2.0GHz, will follow in Q3, according to the leaked chart.

Tegra 4 is likely to give rise to a new breed of super-fast Android and Windows 8 tablets, which could battle the iPad's A5X processor.

Via: Engadget