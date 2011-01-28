Motorola Xoom vs iPad vs PlayBook

The Motorola Xoom was one of the high profile Android 3.0 tablet debutants at CES

Update: we've just published our full and in-depth Motorola Xoom review

When the Motorola Xoom and BlackBerry PlayBook hit the market, we'll have two serious challengers to the iPad.

And, perhaps most interestingly, all three will be running different operating systems. So let's compare how the two newcomers stack up against the hottest tablet yet released.

In terms of releases, Motorola won't say anything about the Xoom's UK release date, though it is pencilled in for the first quarter of 2011 in the US. However, it depends on when Google is planning on getting Honeycomb out the door.

Likewise we should be seeing the PlayBook arrive in the Spring or early Summer.

And, of course, around that time we'll also be expecting iPad 2, so we'll be updating this piece when we know more about that new device.

OS

This is the biggest difference between the three tablets. The iPad runs Apple's own iOS, the Moto Xoom Android 3.0 Honeycomb and the BlackBerry PlayBook runs RIM's own bespoke Tablet OS. The Xoom was the main unit used to demo Android 3.0 Honeycomb, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, though we only saw videos of OS features running on the new device.