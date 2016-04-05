HP reveals new super-slim Envy x360 with much improved battery life

As well as unveiling the new Spectre 13 Ultrabook (claimed as the world's thinnest such device), HP has taken the wraps off a trio of new Envy laptops, headlined by the Envy x360.

Compared to the previous version, the new Envy x360 is 21% thinner at 18.8mm. Despite this shrinkage it also manages to beef up the battery longevity. The new model offers a claimed 11 hours of battery life on the go, which is three hours more than the old Envy x360, a considerable boost.

The notebook is equipped with Intel's Skylake processors, with a choice of Core i5 or Core i7 with integrated Iris graphics, or if you prefer the AMD route, there's also an option on the FX 9800P quad-core CPU.

HP's Envy x360 offers a 15.6-inch full HD display, with the option of a 4K screen. It has up to 16GB of RAM, and one or two drives for storage, with up to 256GB SSDs and 2TB spinning disks being offered in whichever combination you prefer.

Connectivity includes a USB Type-C port, and "premium" sound is promised courtesy of HP Audio Boost tech with tuning apparently provided by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop also benefits from an all-metal construction and weighs 4.5 pounds.

The HP Envy x360 will be available directly from HP on June 1 starting at $679 (about £480, AU$903)

Double Envy

There are also new HP Envy 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch laptops which offer a slimline metal chassis and edge-to-edge glass for the display to finish off that premium look. They have a USB Type-C port on board and are lighter than the old models, weighing 4.4 pounds and 6.6 pounds respectively.

With the HP Envy 15.6-inch you get a choice of Intel Core CPUs up to the Core i7 with 16GB of system RAM and again dual storage options with a choice of SSD or hard disk up to a capacity of 256GB or 1TB respectively.

The 17.3-inch model boasts a Core i7 processor with discrete GeForce 940M graphics, and up to a 512GB SSD or 1TB hard drive, along with an optical drive.

The HP Envy 15.6-inch will release May 25 on starting at $779 (about £550, AU$1,036) meanwhile, the 17.3-inch laptop will be available from June 1 starting at $1,029 (about £726, AU$1,369).