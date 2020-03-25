Microsoft knocks AU$189 off the price of Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones

With the coronavirus (or Covid-19) now running rampant, we are all starting to look for ways to ease our anxiety during this crisis. One way to calm the nerves is by listening to your favourite tunes – and this is where Microsoft has stepped up its game by discounting the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones by 37% to help block out the noise and help you remain calm.

The QuietComfort 35 II is among the best noise-canceling headphones you can find. This stylish and comfortable set of headphones also incorporates Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to hear your messages without having to dig through your pocket or bag.

Battery life is amazing too with an impressive 20-hours of playback with noise cancellation turned on and listening on medium sound level.

Currently on sale through Microsoft's eBay store for only AU$311.20, you’ll save an enormous AU$189 at checkout when using the code PMST20.