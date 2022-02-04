Manchester City vs Fulham live stream: how to watch FA Cup Fourth Round online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Pep Guardiola’s superstars welcome high-flying Championship side Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in what looks set to be an entertaining FA Cup 4th round clash. While City are, well, City, Marco Silva’s side currently lead the second tier with a five point gap at the top of the table and will be full of confidence. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Manchester City vs Fulham live stream, and watch this FA Cup tie for FREE in Australia on 10Play.

Manchester City vs Fulham live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Start time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 2am AEDT Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester Free stream: 10Play (AUS) Live stream: EPSN Plus (US)

The Cottagers have earned plenty of plaudits for their seemingly relentless attacking style this season which has seen Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic bag 28 goals already this term. They will be looking for a journey that ends in their first ever FA Cup trophy.

City, on the other hand, are looking to win the FA Cup for the seventh time in their history having done so twice in the Abu Dhabi era in 2011 and 2019, and the Citizens certainly look like they're taking the tournament seriously this year. A near full strength team brushed aside Swindon 4-1 in the last round with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, İlkay Gündoğan and youngster Cole Palmer all on target.

Want to watch? Of course you do. Here's how to get a Manchester City vs Fulham live stream wherever you are and watch this FA Cup fixture online today.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham online

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in the Australia and you can watch any FA Cup fixture, in full, including Manchester City vs Fulham, using the on-demand streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian trying to access 10Play while outside of the country and away from home. Manchester City vs Fulham kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch Man City vs Fulham live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Fulham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Fulham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - eg: 10Play.

Can I watch a Man City vs Fulham FA Cup live stream in the UK?

While the FA Cup this season is now completely FREE, with matches split between the BBC and ITV, this match is sadly not one of the games for broadcast by either network. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Fourth Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Man City vs Fulham kicks off at 2.55pm EST / 11.55am PST / PST Stateside.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the FA Cup rights holder in Canada. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers will be able to head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up a Manchester City vs Fulham live stream. Man City vs Fulham kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST.