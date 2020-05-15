Look out iPhone SE: Samsung's new Galaxy A31 offers flagship features at just AU$499

Following the Australian release of its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones earlier this year, Samsung has announced the local arrival of two more handsets in its mid-range Galaxy A series, including a new entry-level model in the Galaxy A31, and an updated A71 that now boasts 5G connectivity.

Priced at AU$499, the Galaxy A31 offers a heap of flagship-level features, including a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a quad rear camera with 48MP main sensor along with ultra-wide, depth and macro sensors, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Dolby Atmos audio capability. Additionally, the A31 includes a three-slot card tray, for dual SIM support plus microSD capabilities.

Meanwhile, Samsung has set the very reasonable price point of AU$899 for its Galaxy A71 5G, making it one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones available in Australia to date.

Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G (Image credit: Samsung)

Specs and availability

In terms of specs, the Galaxy A71 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, a quad rear camera with 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5MP depth and macro sensors, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion up to 1TB) and 6GB of RAM. Like the A31, the A71 5G will also sport Dolby Atmos audio support and has a 3.5mm headphone port.

Releasing on Monday, May 18, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available to purchase in 'Prism Crush Black' and 'Prism Crush Blue' from Samsung's online store and all of the country's major retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

As for the Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung will be selling the device from next Wednesday, May 20 in 'Prism Cube Black' and 'Prism Cube White' through selected telcos.