Live: The best Prime Day TV deals on OLED and QLED 4K TVs from day 2
The biggest sales on Fire TV, Samsung, LG OLED and more
By Gareth Beavis Contributions from Matt Bolton
The new Prime Day TV deals are here - and we'll level with you, we've not seen any new television deals emerge on day 2 of the sales bonanza.
But don't let the discourage you! This live blog is even more useful as a result - with a whole day's worth of data and deals finding, we've got all the TVs that people are buying - and the ones we think are truly worth your time still checking out.
There are lots still in stock, but we've noticed the prices are fluctuating all over the place - a great LG OLED TV deal only lasted for 24 hours, it seems, which is a real shame.
We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV - just $319
- TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K - down to $999
- LG A1 48-inch OLED TV for just $676
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K - only $199
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) - down to just $109
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK
- Samsung 50-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K down to £589
- Samsung AU9000 50-inch 4K TV for £429
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - down to £22.99
- Philips 55-inch 4K OLED TV for £879
- Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV - now £799
We're also keeping an eye on other retailers too - while most are from Amazon thanks to Prime Day, if there are any price matches (or better) then we'll be sporting those in this live blog too.
Remember, don't overspend because there's a deal. Know what kind of TV you want (OLED vs QLED explainer here, for instance) and what size of TV you should buy, as that will stop you frittering away cash.
Once you've got that sorted, this live blog will update by itself and give you all the TV deals you could possibly hope for.
This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is perfect for the bedroom or office at $199
If you want a new TV that's not too big, but has all the key smart TV features you could need, you'll struggle to find a better-value option than this on Prime Day. You can get the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for just $199 at Amazon instead of $369.
This 4K HDR TV delivers solid image quality, but with Amazon's Fire TV smart software on board, it supports basically ever streaming service out there, from the huge names to the more niche services. It also means it's equipped with Alexa, so it's part of your smart home setup.
Obviously, the screen isn't going to compete with the elite home theater TV option out there, but the picture quality is really solid for the money, and everything is so easy to set up and get started with.
Get an LG OLED 4K TV for just $676. No, that's not a joke. It's really that cheap
OLED TVs have been a favorite of critics for years now, but they've already been priced at such a premium that they were out of reach for a lot of people. That's changed a lot in the last year, with prices falling fast.
The end result is that you can now get an LG A1 48-inch OLED TV for just $676 at Amazon, down from $1,199 at launch. The A1 is LG's most price-focused OLED, introduced in 2021, but it's not like you get some terrible cut-price screen tech here. The screen still delivers the super-precise colors and contrast that OLED is famed for, but it's a 60Hz screen instead of the 120Hz screen that higher-priced TVs give you, and there are no HDMI 2.1 features for gaming.
If you're not a gamer, this won't be a problem – for movie lovers, you get the cinematic rich contrast that OLED is famed for. But for much, much less than you thought you'd probably have to pay.
Upgrade your current TV with extra smarts for just £22.99
Look at how satisfied the man above is to be using just his voice to control his TV. No more poking around overly dense remotes to to peck the one button you need. No more wondering which is the 'back' button when you press the wrong thing. That could be you, that could.
You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £22.99 right now, instead of £49.99. Plug this add-on into your TV's HDMI port and it delivers you a really slick interface with instant access to all the big streaming services, and pretty much all the less-big (but much-loved) ones. And you can use your voice to find what you want – in fact, since it's powered by Alexa, you can use your voice to do all sorts of other stuff too, including triggering your smart lights. for example.
If you've got an older TV where the smart part is cutting it any more, but you don't want to splash out on a whole new TV, then this affordable upgrade is what you need. It can handle video in 4K HDR, with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.
A super-affordable 50-inch 4K TV from a big name – just £429
If you want that that 50-inch sweet spot for an even cheaper price than the Samsung QN90A below, may we introduce you to another Samsung option. The AU9000 is Samsung's highest-end TV from 2021 that doesn't include its more-expensive QLED tech, so it's really geared towards balancing quality for a low price.
You can get the Samsung AU9000 50-inch for just £429 (down from £599) at Amazon. It's an excellent-quality TV for the price, as we said in our four-and-a-half-star review – it's great with 4K content, offers impressively even contrast across the whole screen (which is not a given with cheaper TVs), and has good smart TV software that's packed with useful streaming services.
It's not as bright as more expensive options, but for the price it's competitive in every way. If you're not bothered about packing all the fanciest tech into your TV and want great value for money, this nails it.
Get a Samsung Neo QLED 50-inch TV for an incredibly low price
I'll be honest - I nearly bought this TV despite owning a new OLED one from only a year ago.
A QLED Samsung for under £600? That's a deal and a half - sure, it's not the perfect set (there's no Dolby Vision support, but that won't matter to a lot of people) and th picture quality for this price is brilliant.
Our review sells it better than I can: "this TV is thinner, brighter and bolder than previous high-end LCD TVs, offering a high peak brightness and fantastic contrast".
OK - you know the drill. It's day two of Prime Day and we've got a lot of popular TVs to tell you about.
I was about to say we should just get right to it, but that seems rude. How are you? Did you have a good sleep? Ah, that's nice. Good Zzz's are really important to both mental and physical health.
Now that's done, let's get into talking about how you can save loads on a big ol' TV.
