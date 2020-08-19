Kogan dishes up the cheapest NBN1000 plan for under AU$135 a month

Kogan Internet is the latest ISP to offer blisteringly-fast broadband with the launch of its NBN1000 plan, and it’s making its presence known by offering the new 1Gbps service for the lowest price in Australia.

Kogan is slinging its NBN1000 plan for AU$134.90 a month, but that’s only for your first six months. After that, it bumps up to AU$148.90 each billing.

Once the discount ends you’ll still have yourself the most affordable 1000/50 plan on the market. Aussie Broadband and Superloop also offer NBN1000 plans for AU$149 a month – though Superloop is currently offering its plan at a discounted rate of AU$139 for your first year.

If you want to jump ship before the price rises, that’s easily done as Kogan offers no lock-in contract and no activation fee across all its internet plans.

There are some finer details you should be aware of here – the NBN1000 tier is a new service that offers unlimited download speeds of up to 1000Mbps.

According to the critical information summary provided by Kogan though, “this plan is associated with the NBN Home Ultrafast product which is provisioned with a maximum connection speed of 500Mbps (download) and 50Mbps (upload)”.

It goes on to state, “speeds on this plan are variable and you will typically experience slower speeds than the maximum connection speed available on your plan”.

We’ve reached out to Kogan to clarify whether this means that speeds above 500Mbps aren't available on this plan, or if it’s just that typical off-peak speeds on NBN1000 plans aren’t yet known due to a lack of user data. We’ll update the article when we’ve heard more.

Kogan advises its typical evening speed for the NBN1000 Diamond plan is 250Mbps.

Can you get Kogan Internet's NBN1000 plan?

The NBN’s fastest consumer speed tier isn’t available to everyone. To get an NBN1000 plan, you’ll need either a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or a hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection.

Any home with a FTTP connection can sign up for the 1Gbps plan, though it’s only available to a select number of HFC installations, around 7% of the total amount.

Head to Kogan Internet’s website to check if the NBN1000 Diamond plan is available at your address.