iPhone X battery size and RAM seemingly revealed

Apple is never in a hurry to reveal the battery size and RAM of its new iPhones - but that seems to have happened with the iPhone X, which reportedly has a 2,716mAh battery and 3GB of RAM.

That claim comes from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) documentation, spotted and shared by known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

As sources go that’s pretty good, though it’s possible this is a regional variant of the iPhone X - we have found the original page and the official site does list the battery at this size.

Assuming it’s the same across the globe, the battery size is an interesting one. It’s not massive for a 5.8-inch phone (the Samsung Galaxy S8 for comparison has a 3,000mAh battery and even that’s far from huge) but it is bigger than the 2,691mAh battery in the iPhone 8 Plus.

That's despite Apple's phablet having a larger body size and presumably fewer components to pack in.

Does that mean the iPhone 8 Plus could have had a bigger battery than it does? That’s going to be a question for those brave souls who tear apart new smartphones, but it’s clear that Apple will have wanted to stick as big a battery as possible in the slender iPhone X, in order to power that big screen and Face ID.

Predictable power

The RAM inside is far less interesting, as 3GB is the same amount as the iPhone 8 Plus and indeed the iPhone 7 Plus. It is what we’d have expected, since Apple doesn’t tend to give its phones a yearly RAM boost.

The listing also mentions that the iPhone X’s A11 Bionic chipset is clocked at 2.4GHz, which is around the same as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus based on benchmarks.

So assuming this information is accurate you’re not getting any more power with the iPhone X, just a slightly bigger battery.

