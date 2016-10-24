iOS 10.1 is out - here’s what’s new for your iPhone and iPad

Not long after the debut of iOS 10, Apple's mobile operating system is getting its first major update today in the form of iOS 10.1.

iPhone 7 Plus owners will be especially pleased, as iOS 10.1 adds a beta version of a Plus exclusive camera feature called Portrait mode. Using the phablet's dual lenses, this special camera setting creates professional-looking photos with a depth-of-field effect.

What's depth-of-field, you may ask? In a manner of speaking, it's when certain objects in a photo are in focus while the background is blurred, giving the subject a nice, dynamic 'pop'.

As for those running a regular iPhone 7 or one of many other mono-lensed Apple devices, iOS 10.1 also fixes a few bugs, such as crashing when turning on the iCloud Photo library and issues connecting to certain Bluetooth accessories.

The update also includes a slew of other fixes and additions, including the ability to replay special effects in the Messages app, compare transit fare in Apple Maps, and improved performance out of AirPlay Mirroring.

How do I get iOS 10.1?

Want to get your hands on iOS 10.1 pronto? Here's what you need to do:

Plug in your iOS device so that you don't lose power mid-update.

Find "Software Update" in the "General" section of the Settings app.

app. Hit "Download and Install" (You may be asked to put in your passcode.)

If you've already downloaded the software, just go with "Install Now."

After installing the update, the device will reboot with its shiny new OS!

If you are pressed for time, you can download the update separately and then instruct your device to wait until later to install it. This is usually done at night so that you can wake up to a upgraded device.

Also, do note that iOS 10.1 only runs on iPhone 5 and newer, 6th-gen iPod Touch , iPad mini 2 , iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 , 4th-gen iPad, iPad Air , iPad Air 2 , and iPad Pro .

iOS isn't the only piece of Apple software getting a boost - watchOS 3.1, tvOS 10.0.1, and macOS Sierra 10.12.1 are also out today.

Though the macOS and tvOS updates are mostly minor tweaks, watchOS' newest version improves the wearable's Messages functionality similar to its iOS cousin, as well as improves the battery usage on the Apple Watch 2.

Via 9to5Mac