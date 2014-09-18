What a Plus! Yahoo!7 brings catch up TV to Fetch TV

Another catch up service for Fetch TV? That's a Plus!

The Fetch TV always had the goal of being a one-stop shop for entertainment content, and that goal has gotten one step closer to reality today with the arrival of the Yahoo!7 Plus7 catchup TV service.

Following the arrival of the 10 network's Tenplay service which launched back in July, and joining both ABC iview and SBS On Demand, Plus7 will bring Fetch TV users the ability to catch up on their favourite Channel 7 programming from the set-top box.

As with the other services, Fetch has integrated everything into the platform's easy to use user interface, for a unified experience on all the catch up platforms, all easily controllable using the Fetch remote.

Great for Home or Away

Among the programming available for Fetch TV subscribers using the Plus7 service are such Channel 7 hallmarks Home & Away, The X-Factor and Winners & Losers.

It will also offer programming from Seven's digital channels 7mate and 7TWO, as well as content from other partners.

The arrival of Seven's catch up service to Fetch means that only Channel 9 is lagging in bringing catch up to the box.

Given Nine's plans to go all out with its StreamCo service in conjunction with Fairfax, and its history of dragging its feet on digital services (we're looking at you, Jump In), it might take a while.