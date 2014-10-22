Everyone back to work - Google services are running smoothly again

Updated: Aaaaand we're back. Google's updated the status of all its services to green, which means you shouldn't be having any problems. As you were, people.

Original story below...

If you're experiencing problems with any of Google's services right now, don't panic - you're not alone.

Google has confirmed that it's experiencing troubles with Gmail, Google Drive, Hangouts and Calendar. It's currently working to fix the problem but it may be a short time before it's business as normal.

"Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change," states an update by Google. A similar message has been put up for the other services.

Hopefully things should be running smoothly again within the hour. Until then, maybe spark up a conversation with a co-worker, pick up a book, we don't know. We're not going to live your life for you. Just hold tight - we'll update you when Google's managed to fix itself.