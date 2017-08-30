HyperX's Alloy Elite gaming keyboard is out in Australia (and won't break the bank)

If you’re looking for a sturdy gaming keyboard that’s heavy on features and light on price, then news that HyperX’s latest Alloy Elite keyboard (which we recently ) has landed in Australia should bring you some joy.
We were with HyperX's first gaming keyboard — the simple, solid and affordable HyperX Alloy FPS — and the Alloy Elite is an alternative that extends on the latter in some impressive ways. A comfortable wrist rest, dedicated media controls, and 16-zone lighting bar join the Cherry MX mechanical switches and plug-and-play simplicity to make for a solid gaming keyboard.
You can now buy the HyperX Alloy Elite with either or switches from PCCaseGear, and if you get in quick you’ll get a bonus US$20 Steam gift card until stock runs out.
