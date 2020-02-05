Hump day special: Save 29% on a Google Home Mini through JB Hi-Fi

If you’re after a smart home device to make your life easier, the Google Home Mini is a great option and is currently on sale through JB Hi-Fi.

Google has a wide range of smart home devices and the Home Mini is the most compact and economical of its range. Don’t let the size and the price of this device fool you – it’s capable of performing all the basic tasks that you would expect from a smart speaker.

Powered by Google Assistant, Google Home Mini lets you access hands-free help in any room and quickly find information about the weather, news, sports and more. Simply state “Hey Google” and you can ask it whatever you like, such as “what is the weather going to be like today?”

You can even integrate the device with Google Cast, allowing you to play, pause and rewind music, schedule your commute and set your alarm – all hands-free.

If you have other smart home devices, such as HUE lights or a smart Wi-Fi plug, you can connect them to this nifty device for voice controlled activation.

Grab yours today for only AU$39 through JB-Hi-Fi – that’s a massive discount of 29%. Only available in the colour charcoal.