Huawei P50 release date leaked, and it’s exactly when we expected

Our best guess for the announcement date of the Huawei P50 range was always March 26, as the Huawei P40 and Huawei P30 landed on that date in their launch years, and now a leaker has also put forward that date.

Twitter leaker @RODENT950 has claimed that the Huawei P50 range will land “around” March 26-28, so it might not land on exactly March 26, but it looks ever more likely that it will launch around then.

Also, March 27 and 28 fall on a weekend, and phones aren’t often unveiled on weekends, so March 26 still seems the most likely date.

And if anyone still wonders about those models.Standard - new Lite Pro - new standardPro+ - new ProP50 K9000EP50 Pro/Pro+ K9000 https://t.co/UiWGM9hH9TFebruary 15, 2021

In another tweet the same source shared some other details, saying the Huawei P50 range is about to enter mass production and that it has a new design. Apparently there are three models – a P50, a Huawei P50 Pro, and a Huawei P50 Pro Plus, and the selling points are said to include the screen quality, gaming capabilities, and a “new ultra-sensing camera system.”

Finally, they added that the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro Plus will use the Kirin 9000 chipset found in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, as expected, but that the standard Huawei P50 will use a lesser Kirin 9000E chipset.

Usually we’d expect the standard model to have the same chipset as the rest, but this change is apparently because the Huawei P50 is essentially the Huawei P50 Lite in all but name, with the Pro model filling the standard flagship role.

Of course, all of this is just rumors for now, but if the Huawei P50 range really does land in late March - as is looking very likely - then we’ll know the truth soon.

