Huawei P40 Pro might have a huge front camera cut-out according to leaked image

We've heard the Huawei P40 Pro might have two front-facing cameras, to take impressive selfies, and a new hands-on picture (below) has given us an idea of what this may look like in practice.

The image comes from Slashleaks, and while it has a low trust rating on that site, we've decided there are a few reasons to believe the picture is accurate (which we'll get into).

Not much is shown, but you can see the top half of the front of the phone with a curved screen and a pretty sizeable punch-hole cut-out for the front facing-cameras.

Punch-hole cameras are pretty common in 2020, and there are even several phones with large cut-outs for two front-facing cameras, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10 5G and Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

These can be quite divisive though, as they take up lots of screen space, which could be why Samsung opted to stick with just a single-lens punch-hole camera in the Galaxy S20 line. The cameras on the phone shown here certainly do seem to take up lots of space.

We'd expect, at least, the Huawei P40 Pro to take pretty great selfies with two front-facing cameras, and the loss of some screen space may be a worthwhile compromise to some. That is, if the picture actually is of the device, but not everyone is convinced.

Is this really the Huawei P40 Pro?

On Slashleaks, where the picture was posted, users can vote on how trustworthy they think the leak is, and this one in particular has a rather low rating of 33% (at the time of writing). However we've got reason to believe this really could be the Huawei P40 Pro.

Firstly, the device can't be any existing phone that has two front-facing cameras. It isn't one of the Samsung devices, as they have the snappers on the right (not the left, as in the image), and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro doesn't have a curved screen (at least, not for the Indian-region version of the phone, which has two front-facing cameras. The Chinese-region variant has a curved screen but only one selfie camera, and a European version is just rumored at this stage).

The upcoming Realme X50, with front-facing cameras in the correct place, also has a flat screen.

In addition, the user interface (UI) seems to resemble EMUI, which Huawei lays over the top of Android, with the battery icon and the font being similar to what we've seen on previous Huawei handsets.

So for now, we're hesitantly accepting this as the Huawei P40 Pro, although as that phone hasn't come out yet we can't say for certain. It could be the European version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, or a phone with a single front-facing camera that's using a skin to make it look like there's a second front-facing camera, or just a good Photoshop job.

The Huawei P40 range is expected to be unveiled on March 26, less than a month away, so we'll find out soon if the Huawei P40 Pro really does have two front-facing cameras, and if they're nestled in a punch-hole cut-out.

