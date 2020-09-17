HP's Omen 15 with RTX 2080 is just AU$2,879 in big Aussie laptop sale

HP has slashed the price on a range of laptops by up to 20% – from standard clamshells to portable 2-in-1s. And there are some particularly good deals on gaming machines up for grabs right now.

To help you find the best bargains, we’ve handpicked some of our favourite options and listed them below. They're a combination of price and spec list, so you'll be able to even find some highly specced HP Omen rigs in our round-up.

If you've had a specific model in mind for a while and don’t see it listed below, you can shop the entire range of laptop deals directly at HP. This sale is on until the end of September, and a number of models have already sold out, so don’t delay.

HP Omen 15 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$2,879.20 (RRP AU$3,599; save AU$719.80) With a striking design and a whole heap of power, this gaming laptop from HP is one of the best ways to get your next-level gaming on the go. Packing a 15.6-inch display, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM, this machine will be more than capable of handling your daily gaming needs. You’ll also have an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU to not only play AAA titles, but play them well. Be sure to enter the code LAPTOP20% at checkout to knock the price down on HP’s store.View Deal

HP Omen 17 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$2,879.20 (RRP AU$3,599; save AU$719.80) If you require a little extra screen real estate, you can bump up to this 17.3-inch HP Omen for the same price as the 15-inch version shown above. This powerful gaming rig includes a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, matched with an Nvidia RTX 2080. When it comes to the screen, you’ll be setting yourself up with a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s all encased in a rather sleek chassis, and you can now pick it up with 20% slashed off the RRP. Just use the code LAPTOP20% at checkout.View Deal

HP Omen 15 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,399.20 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$599.80) If you’re looking to spend a little less, then consider this configuration of the 15-inch HP Omen. This one also has a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, but you’ll instead find an RTX 2070 GPU under the hood. That’ll still get you great gaming performance overall, and to sweeten the pot, it’s paired with a bright Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you’d like to axe almost AU$600 from its price tag, head to HP and enter the code LAPTOP20%.View Deal

HP Envy x360 13 (2019) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | AU$1,519.20 (RRP AU$1,899; save AU$379.80) Powering this slim 2-in-1 is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U chip. That should do just fine with light workloads and internet browsing, and when it’s time to kick back, just flip this 13-incher into tablet mode. It's the older 2019 model (since superseded by a 2020 model with an even more impressive Ryzen 4000 chip), but this is still a great device at this discounted price. Use the code LAPTOP20% at checkout to knock this machine down to AU$1,519, directly from HP.View Deal