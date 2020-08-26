How to watch Inception online: stream Tenet director Christopher Nolan's movie anywhere

Prolific director Christopher Nolan is back and his latest film, Tenet, is raking in the acclaim as it gets set to hit cinemas all over the world this week. That should come as no surprise, given Nolan's flawless back catalogue also includes Memento, Insomnia, Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Prestige and the genre redefining Dark Knight trilogy. Those who aren't quite ready for a socially-distanced trip to the movie theater just yet can still get a flavour of what Tenet is all about by watching Nolan's other most obviously science-fiction infused film, 2010's Inception. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Inception online today.

Inception cheat sheet Release date: July 2010 Runtime: 148 minutes Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine Rating (US/UK): PG-13 / 12A

Like many of Nolan's works, Inception can't be pigeon-holed as a single 'type' of movie, the closest it comes to neat categorisation being to call it a sci-fi action thriller. See what we mean? It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by infiltrating the sub-conscious of his targets and features a jaw-dropping ensemble cast including Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine.

Lucid dreaming - a state where one is aware they are dreaming and are able to achieve a certain amount of control over their dream - is central to both the film's narrative and its visual style, with Inception's aesthetic winning it four Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. It also earned another four Oscar nods that year: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

Best of all, Inception is readily available on Netflix in a number of countries all over the world - the one exception being the US, where it's mysteriously absent. Even then, there's ways you can stream it, so read on for details of how to watch Inception online today.

Related: how to watch every Christopher Nolan movie

How to watch Inception on Netflix

As we've said, Inception is widely available on Netflix, including in the UK, Australia and Canada. Netflix is famously affordable, with plans starting at just £5.99/AU$9.99/CA$9.99 a month, while more premium options are available for those who want things like 4K streaming. Where it's not available on Netflix in a specific region, there's a workaround that will let you watch the movie using your home version of the service - no matter where you are. The first step is to download a good VPN - here's how it works in more detail.

How to watch Inception online from outside your country

Inception is available in a number of the world's most popular Netflix regions, including those of the UK, Canada and Australia. However, some countries miss out - including a fairly big one, the US.

This means Netflix subscribers travelling in the US might not be able to watch Inception like they would at home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, there's a way you can navigate these digital borders and regain access to the services and content you already pay for.

Using a VPN masks your location from the websites you visit, which not only protects your anonymity and data online, but also allows you to use servers based all over the world.

Whenever it comes to VPNs, ExpressVPN always comes out on top based on our experience. A handy Chrome extension means it's quick to connect to - and if you don't want to watch on your laptop, it's also compatible with a range of streaming devices such as Smart TVs, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Plus, you're covered even if you just want to watch Inception for a few days, and don't feel the need to keep the service after that. Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all its monthly subscriptions - though if you do want to sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE. Once you've activated your ExpressVPN account and downloaded the app, you just select a new country from the list provided. Simply click connect and, like magic, you'll be browsing the web securely and using the IP address that location.View Deal

How to watch Inception free online in the US

Those who want an alternative to watching Inception on Netflix need look no further than Amazon Prime Video. Of the options available, we're recommending Amazon because of its familiarity - you've probably already got an account, which means you can get the popcorn going and start watching right away. We also love it because it lets Prime members watch Inception at no additional cost as part of their subscription - but if that's not for you, renting it is still very affordable at just $3.99 (or buy it outright for $9.99). Best of all, you can take advantage of Amazon's famous FREE 30-day Prime trial, which effectively means you can watch Inception online for free today. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Inception just as if you were at home.

Others ways to watch Inception online

If Netflix doesn't tickle your fancy for whatever reason, here are some of the other ways to can get an Inception stream online. Prices list are to rent and to buy, respectively, unless otherwise stated.