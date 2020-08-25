How to watch Horn vs Tszyu in Australia: price and online streaming options

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will face off against rising star Tim Tszyu on Wednesday night (August 26) at 7pm AEST. Here, we’ll let you know how to watch the Horn vs Tszyu live stream.

Both fighters are entering the ring on the back of wins in December – Horn (20-2-1) squared off against Michael Zerafa in a rematch, and sealed the deal with a knockout in the ninth round.

In the same month, young gun Tszyu, son of former boxing great Kostya Tszyu, delivered Jack Brubaker with a belter, which ended in a fourth-round stoppage and Tszyu’s glove raised. That win sees Tszyu confidently entering the bout with an undefeated record of 15-0.

Horn vs Tszyu: live stream and time It’s fight night! This Wednesday’s Horn vs Tszyu clash takes place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at around 7pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Horn vs Tszyu on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event for AU$59.95.

The outcome of Wednesday night’s meeting could have big consequences for both fighters. Queensland-born Horn – who previously shocked fight fans when he defeated boxing great Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight championship in 2017 – will need the win to prove he’s still one of the best boxer’s in Australia.

Horn will bring far more experience into the ring, as he’s faced some of the biggest names on the world stage, compared to the younger Tszyu who’s impressive 15-0 record has been won in domestic match ups.

“I think Tim has definitely got the ability, whether he’s got it now or not is a question to be asked,” says Horn. “And that’s the question I’m going to be asking on the night when we’re fighting.”

Meanwhile, Tszyu knows that while he’s yet to face a fighter of this calibre, it could be a career-defining moment that could accelerate his rise.

“I’ve got a lot hanging on this and a lot to prove. Hopefully this fight brings something different than just skills and brings the beast out of me,” says Tszyu.

“I’m looking forward to having a competitor such as Jeff Horn, with his style. I was at the Horn-Pacquiao fight and as soon as it finished, I looked at my manager to ‘make this happen’ – three years later, here we are.”

