Ryan Murphy’s freak show is finally back on TV. And boy, what a cabinet of curiosities awaits. Subtitled Double Feature and combining two terrifying tales, it promises bug-eyed aliens, razor-fanged sea creatures, and twice the number of frights. Below we’ll explain how to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere today.

Described as “a collision of terror like you’ve never seen,” we know that season 10 is comprised of two parts. ‘Red Tide’ is the first, made up of six episodes set by the sea in Provincetown, Massachusetts, that follow struggling author Harry (Finn Wittrock), his pregnant wife Doris (Lily Rabe), and their daughter Alma as they encounter dark forces in the isolated beach town.

Thrillingly little is known about ‘Part Two: Death Valley’. But, based on that title and the show’s marketing, viewers can probably expect the final instalment to take place in the Nevada desert, and involve some kind of Area 51 cover up, or another even more bonkers alien conspiracy.

Series stalwarts Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe return in their ninth outing for the show, alongside Adina Porter, Scream Queen’s Billie Lourd and Angelica Ross.

Macaulay Culkin, contortionist Spencer Novich, and Desperate Housewives villain Neal McDonaugh, meanwhile, make their AHS debuts.

We can’t wait to see what this deliriously entertaining anthology series has up its bloody sleeve. Just read on as we break down how to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere now.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in the US

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in Canada

AHS: Double Feature is available to Canadians at the same time as their American cousins, with episodes debuting on FX from 10pm ET / PT on Wednesday, August 25. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service, where you can also find every past season of American Horror Story. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch American Horror Story season 10. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in the UK

Brits have a little wait before sinking their teeth into American Horror Story season 10, because new episodes start streaming on Disney Plus from October. While no exact date has been given, as spin-off show American Horror Stories is being added to Disney Plus from September 8, AHS season 10 will probably be available after that show’s run. A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 a month – or £79.99 annually – and has all your favorite Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Fox films and TV shows, in addition to heaps more grown-up shows like The Walking Dead courtesy of the Star hub. Want to catch up on seasons 1-9? Netflix has the first 8 as part of its content library, and you can currently buy season 9 (AHS: 1984) on Apple iTunes or Amazon. Not in the UK right now? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in Australia

American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on Thursday, August 26 through VOD service Binge in Australia, debuting around the same time as the US and with new episodes released weekly. A Binge subscription starts at an affordable AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars. But before paying a thing, the Aussie streaming service provides a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial first, which means you can try before you buy. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, Warner Bros, and FX. It also has more than 800 movies and hosts all nine prior seasons of American Horror Story. Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN, as explained above.