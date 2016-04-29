UPDATE: the utterly fantastic Captain America: Civil War has been added to our list of the best superhero films of all time – read on to find out more!

Here at TechRadar, we love our superhero movies. When you look over the evolution of the superhero genre, from the first major Hollywood superhero film, Superman, to the multiplex-dominating films of today like Deadpool and the recent Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it's easy to see just how far comic book movies have come. Superhero movies are not only extremely popular, they're also some of the most technologically-advanced movies of our generation.

In celebration of the genre, we've decided to list the best superhero films of all time. We think these films encapsulate much of what the superhero genre has to offer, from the big budget blockbusters starring well-known characters to the small indie films which take the concept of superheroism and approach it with a unique outlook.