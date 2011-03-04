Nintendo 3DS approaching 100,000 UK pre-orders

Nintendo has smashed its own record for console pre-order sales in the UK for the forthcoming 3DS.

The glasses-less 3D console is in line to top 100,000 pre-sales UK sales with three weeks still to go before launch.

The news comes from Nintendo UK sales director, Andy Yates who told MCV magazine that the company is preparing for a "feeding frenzy" ahead of the March 25th release date.

He says: "We're very encouraged that it's going to be a big launch. Our target was to get over 100,000 pre-orders - and we're in line with that. So far, we've already beat our personal best for a console launch. With three weeks to go, we're in a great position, as pre-orders are still building.

"Retailers tell us that things are good, and they're pretty relieved to have a big launch in March; they need something of that magnitude."

Wii-beater

Nintendo's boasting would suggest that the 3DS has already surpassed the pre-order sales of the hugely sought-after Wii console, which arrived in 2006.

Nintendo's marketing manager Dawn Paine says the Wii-style hype is definitely the target heading into the final three weeks before launch

She says: "I don't think you can underestimate peoples' hunger for new technology - the performance we're expecting comes from the quality of the product. The pre-order numbers are a testament to that.

"We are building towards Wii-style launch proportions. That has been our ambition all along: to get the UK into a 'feeding frenzy' situation. We feel we've picked the perfect time to launch the 3DS."

The company says that 180,000 of the devices are set to arrive on UK shores for launch day, as it hopes to avoid the chronic shortages that the Wii suffered.