Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting a serious Xbox Series X upgrade

Microsoft has revealed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, adding 120fps support to both the campaign and multiplayer modes.

The news was revealed via Xbox’s official Twitter account, which tweeted that improvements will also be made to the game’s split-screen options, and the game will target up to 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. It'll also include an FOV slider and cross-gen multiplayer.

The update will arrive on November 17 – that’s a week after Microsoft’s next-gen consoles launch – and will be free for existing owners of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17

Microsoft is committed to making sure that its existing library of games run and look better than ever on its new consoles, so it’s no surprise to see Halo receive the same kind of attention. Gears 5 is another title that has been upgraded for Xbox Series X|S, with improved visuals and 120fps support for the game’s multiplayer mode.

Microsoft is also planning to upgrade Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves, though it's yet to share any details on exactly what will be improved.

Finish this fight

Halo: The Master Chief Collection now includes six Halo games in total, including every single multiplayer mode. That means you get Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 4, Halo: ODST and Halo Reach. The compilation also made its way to PC, albeit in a staggered release format. Halo 4 will be the next title to be included.

With no Halo Infinite at launch, having upgraded versions of the best Halo games available so soon after launch will help soften the blow for fans of the Master Chief.

