Google's latest Pixels are up to AU$200 off at Telstra

Google’s Pixel phones are an affordable alternative to the eye-watering prices of other more recent smartphones, and Telstra has just cut the cost of these Android handsets even further.

You can now pick up the Google Pixel 4a 5G from Telstra for just AU$599 outright, so you’ll save AU$200 off its usual price tag of AU$799. If you’re looking for more premium features, the Pixel 5 is also discounted down to AU$849 outright, which is AU$150 off RRP.

While we think buying outright is the better deal, you also have the option of snagging these smartphones at the same price on a Telstra plan. If you’re looking at the cheaper Pixel 4a 5G, the lowest price you’ll pay is AU$79.96 a month for a plan with 40GB of data.

Telstra’s cheapest plan doesn’t come with 5G access included though, so if you want those speeds with this 5G-ready phone, you’ll need to move up to the telco’s AU$65 Medium plan – but it’ll cost you slightly more at AU$89.96p/m.

If you want to step up to the Pixel 5, its most affordable plan will set you back AU$90.37 a month for 40GB of data. Again, this plan lacks 5G access, but it can be had for AU$100.37 a month on Telstra’s 80GB Medium plan.

Despite Google’s incredibly confusing naming conventions, the Pixel 4a 5G actually has much more in common with the Pixel 5 than it does with the original Pixel 4a – so you can essentially think of the Pixel 4a 5G as a ‘lite’ version of the Pixel 5.

Both of these handsets share the same dual rear cameras, the same chipset, and look quite similar in terms of design. There isn’t a whole lot that sets them apart, but the Pixel 5 comes in all-metal casing, while the 4a 5G has a plastic back and sides.

The Pixel 5 also has wireless charging and impressive all-day battery life according to our own testing, while the Pixel 4a 5G has a smaller battery and lacks wireless charging support.