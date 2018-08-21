Google Pixel 3 XL seemingly photographed yet again

Using an unannounced phone on public transport is a sure-fire way to get it leaked, as evidenced here, because having already been photographed on a Toronto streetcar, a phone which appears to be the Pixel 3 XL has now been snapped on the Toronto subway.

Shared by MobileSyrup, the images don’t really show us anything new, as at this point the Pixel 3 XL has been quite extensively leaked, but they give us another look at various details, including the huge notch and sizable bottom bezel.

On a more positive note though this looks to really be an edge-to-edge screen at the sides, with basically no bezel at all on the left or right edge.

Image 1 of 2 That notch is a real giveaway. Credit: MobileSyrup Image 2 of 2 From the back the Pixel 3 XL looks a lot like the Pixel 2. Credit: MobileSyrup

A reason for being

And the notch and bezel, while large, do serve a purpose, as you can see a dual-lens front-facing camera in the notch and while not super visible in these pictures, we know from earlier leaks that the Pixel 3 XL likely has a speaker in the bottom bezel.

We can also see the back of the phone, complete with a two-tone design like the Pixel 2 range and a single-lens camera.

Of course we can’t be sure that this is the Pixel 3 XL, but based on other leaks it certainly looks like it. We should know for sure before too long, as the Pixel 3 XL and standard Pixel 3 are both likely to land in early October.

Via GSMArena