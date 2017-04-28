Google announces use-by date for current Pixel handsets

Like the Nexus phones before them, one of the great things about Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL handsets is that they offer such a pure Android experience, the phones are pretty much guaranteed to get all the latest Android updates as soon as they happen… well, for as long as they’re officially supported.

A recently-updated Google support page discovered by Android Police has revealed that the search giant plans to cease Android OS updates for the current Pixel handsets in October next year.

While a lack of further Android OS updates after that date isn’t the be-all and end-all for the well-received handset, another date disclosed on the a table is a little more important for Pixel owners as it’s effectively a ‘use-by’ for the devices – that date is October 2019, when Google plans to stop releasing security updates for the handsets.

Though the table does use the word “guaranteed” in both instances, meaning it’s still possible for the company to continue supporting the handsets beyond the dates it has set, a similar page was created for its lineup of Nexus phones and those dates were indeed stuck to.

In the meantime, Pixel-lovers can rest easy knowing that they have around two and half years to continue enjoying their handsets before they need to worry about being vulnerable to any undiscovered bugs or newly-developed attacks.