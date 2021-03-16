Get 40GB of mobile data for just AU$15 with iiNet’s new SIM-only deal

With so many different companies vying for your attention with tasty discounts, there's never been a better time to shop around for affordable plans, particularly if you're looking for a prepaid SIM-only option.

This latest offering from iiNet is by far the best value we've seen in the field for some time, with a half-price discount on the first 6 months of all its prepaid plans. This means you could score a whopping 40GB of data for just AU$15p/m!

There are four plans discounted in total, ranging from AU$10 for 8GB to AU$20 for 55GB, but the real sweet spot in terms of value is certainly the aforementioned 40GB offering.

By comparison, other prepaid plans at this price typically offer just 3GB of data, with very few exceeding that amount (and only by a few extra GB if so), so 40GB is clearly a good score.

What's more, even when you pay full price (AU$29.99) for this plan, it's still one of the best out there, only being beaten out by the likes of Circles.Life with its 50GB for AU$22p/m offer.

Prepaid SIM | 40GB data | Unlimited talk & text | AU$15p/m This iiNet plan packs in a very healthy 40GB of data for the insanely low monthly cost of just AU$15 for the first 6 months. You'll get unlimited talk and text on Vodafone's 4G network and will have no lock-in contract, so you can hunt down another great deal six months down the track.View Deal