Why gamers can't afford to miss The PC Gamer Weekender this March

East London is giving up its status as the go-to destination for imported cereal, beards and gherkin-shaped buildings to become a Mecca for PC gamers on March 5 - 6.

Hosted by techradar's sister publication - you guessed it - PC Gamer, PC Gamer Weekender is set to feature more interactive demos than a mid-90s magazine cover disc. It takes place at the Old Truman Brewery, which is a stone's throw from London's Liverpool Street and Shoreditch High Street stations.

You'll get the chance to play a raft of pre-release titles on the gaming floor including the hugely anticipated RPG Dark Souls 3, alongside gorgeous brawler Street Fighter V and Total War: Warhammer one month before its official launch.

The next entries waiting to slot into our coveted best PC games, best 4K games, best VR games and best indie games lists are out there, and you'll be the first one to find out which titles are destined to make it.

Terrible swimming analogies ahead

Peripheral enthusiasts looking to add to their collections of best gaming mice and best gaming keyboards might even find what they're searching for in the Hardware Zone, which might just be the best 'Zone' since The Division's Dark Zone.

Thinking of developing your PC gaming front crawl? Good, because you'll be also be swimming in the latest industry news while taking part in top secret discussions with publishers and expanding your knowledge at PC Gamer Weekender's free PC Workshop programmes.

You'll also get the chance to put your niggling questions to the PC Gamer team and rub hoodies with with fellow gamers. If you do form a clan and go on to dominate the eSports scene, just remember where it all started.

Follow The PC Gamer Weekender on twitter and facebook for the latest news on what's going on around PC Gamer Weekend #PCGW16. Make sure you enter the booking system here to avoid missing out on a ticket, and remember that it's over 18s only.