The 5 embarrassing E3 moments that made us want the ground to swallow us up

In 2008 Nintendo was on top of the world. It's new Wii console had enjoyed a level of success that even Nintendo themselves had failed to anticipate, which had lead to worldwide hardware shortages that lasted for months after release.

The world had gone Wii-crazy, and it was Nintendo's own pack-in game that was leading the charge. Wii Sports was a game that perfectly encapsulated the possibilities of the Wii console with its light-hearted and approachable motion-controlled gameplay.

Wii Sports was the game that launched a thousand ships, except instead of ships it had launched games consoles, and the millions it had sold made Helen of Troy's paltry thousand look a little embarrassing in comparison.

A follow up was due, and our expectations were impossibly high. Would we get a new franchise to stand alongside Mario and Zelda as a tent-pole of the Nintendo brand?

As it turns out, no we wouldn't. What we'd get instead was Wii Music.

Now if Rock Band and Guitar Hero taught us anything, it's that miming along to music while holding a piece of plastic electronics doesn't have to be that awkward. In fact, it can even be fun in the way karaoke is fun for those of us who are utterly tone deaf.

But Nintendo's demonstration of Wii Music proudly displayed every negative stereotype about playing music games. It was embarrassing, awkward, and most hilarious of all, sounded completely awful.

Wii Music would eventually go on to be widely panned upon its release later that year and remains as one of the rare examples of a miss from Miyamoto.