PlayStation Home gets multiplayer upgrade

Sony is demonstrating the latest upgrades to PlayStation Home at this week's Games Developer's Conference, with the online virtual world getting improved multiplayer gameplay and a number of other improvements.

Real-time multiplayer gameplay, with players being able to compete directly against each other in future games planned to be added to PS3 Home, is perhaps the biggest announcement.

Richer, better, more sophisticated

Sony reps at GCD 2011 have been promising gamers that Home is soon set to offer them "richer, more sophisticated and better connected gameplay experiences".

Lockwood's mini-MMO and futuristic racer SodiumTwo – the sequel to one of Home's most popular mini-games – is set to be one of the first titles that makes use of the new real-time multiplayer gameplay in PS3 Home.

The new 1.50 upgrade to PlayStation Home will also bring PS3 gamers "improved physics and graphics, greater control over collision detection and much more as part of a suite of new technology that developers can use to create the connected gaming experiences that PlayStation 3 owners are looking for.

"While PlayStation Home users might not notice any immediate changes on the release of version 1.50, you can look forward to playing first-person shooters, racing games and more, all in the connected online world that you are familiar with," adds Sony.

Sony is demonstrating all the latest features and improvements in PlayStation Home at GDC in San Francisco this week.

Via CVG