Play Rocket League with techradar on Wednesday, May 11

It wouldn't be PC Gaming Week without some PC gaming, now would it? So, we've decided to put on an even bigger and better live play event than ever before.

You're invited to join us at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT on Wednesday, May 11 to play as much Rocket League as our hands and eyes can stand. (Don't worry, we've got plenty of pizza and Red Bull to fuel us for a good few hours.)

How will we get together? Through the power of the internet, that's how. But really, read the following details carefully:

How to join us

If you want to join in on the fun, you'll need to watch our Twitter feed for the details as they come in on Wednesday, starting at the above listed times – again, that's 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. Here's a big, fat link to our Twitter page:

From there, we will invite you to a Discord (download here) server with a public link, in which we will then share the names and passwords for several private, 4v4 Rocket League matches.

Each of these matches will be specifically tailored to three of the regions we operate in – the Eastern US, Western US and the UK – for the lowest latency possible for everyone.

Again, it's best to join a private match that's hosted in your region for the best experience. The private matches will all be named clearly, so you'll know which is best to join.

For instance, if you're based in the UK, we will have private matches created on the Rocket League EU server for you, while those on the east and west coasts of the US will enjoy their very own private matches with techradar editors.

And, that's it – it's that easy. We hope you join us for some fun in the highest-octane eSport there is, because we could use some new blood to mop the field with.