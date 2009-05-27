GTA IV expands on both Xbox Live and disc

Rockstar has pre-empted the fact that there's going to be a pile of stories coming out of E3 this year, and jumped the queue by announcing new content for its flagship title GTA IV.

Again it's Microsoft Xbox 360 users who will have access to the new expansion pack, which comes under the brilliant title of The Ballad Of Gay Tony.

Where The Lost and Damned focused on the seedy side of Liberty City, Gay Tony delves into the glitz and the glamour of the nightclub scene, where you play assistant to the titular Tony.

The press release states that there is also "uncertainty about who is real and who is fake in a world in which everyone has a price." Whatever that means.

IV play

For those who like to touch the games they buy, the expansion back is also coming out on disc, coupled with The Lost And The Damned. And the best thing about this physical release is that you won't need GTA IV to play it.

Price-wise, the disc set will be around $39.99 (£25) when released in the autumn and the DLC will set you back 1,600 Microsoft Points (£13.20).

As for it coming out on the PS3, we know nothing. Na-da. And this is making the PlayStation lovers among us very sad indeed.