Kinect Star Wars delayed until 2012

Star Wars fans will have to wait until after Xmas for Kinect game

The launch of Kinect Star Wars for Xbox 360 has been pushed back until the new year.

The game, which is easily the most eagerly-anticipated Kinect title slated for release, would have topped the Christmas list for many fans of Microsoft's motion-gaming platform.

Microsoft told OXM that the delay, which will also apply to the geektastic Limited Edition Xbox 360 console design bundle, is in order for the game to reach its potential.

"Microsoft and LucasArts have elected to move the launch of Kinect Star Wars beyond holiday 2011 to ensure the full potential of this title is realized," a spokesperson said.

"This move applies to both the Kinect Star Wars stand-alone game and the Kinect Star Wars Limited Edition Console. We will communicate additional timing information at a later date."

Tremor in the force

The announcement is both disappointing and unsurprising at the same time.

The Kinect platform has a lot riding on the success of the Star Wars title, and it's good to hear that both Microsoft and LucasArts are eager to make the game as good as it can be, rather than just chucking it out for Christmas.

OXM (the Official Xbox Magazine) is also convinced that both parties have made the right choice.

"Early code of the game has been marked by problems with lag and gesture recognition, which could have proved fatal had they appeared in the finished game," said a report on the site.

All in all, though, we're sad that the force will not be with us while the Christmas decorations are still up.

