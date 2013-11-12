Foxtel could still Play nice with Xbox One

With just weeks to go before Microsoft brings its next-gen Xbox One console down under, we're finally getting an insight into what functions Aussie gamers will get at launch.

Microsoft has confirmed that QuickFlix, Channel 10's tenplay and SBS On Demand will all be available at launch on Aussie Xbox One consoles.

But more notable in its absence was Foxtel Play, the long-running pay TV streaming service that pioneered TV streaming in the home in Australia on the Xbox 360.

Microsoft and Foxtel still BFFs?

Foxtel has confirmed to the guys at CVG that they are in discussions with Microsoft to bring Foxtel Play to the new Xbox console.

""Foxtel Play is only available on Xbox 360 at this time. Whilst both devices are Xbox they are very different in how they work," the Spokesperson explained.

"This means we need to look at how to make Foxtel Play work specific to the Xbox One. We are currently in discussions with Microsoft about bringing Foxtel Play to Xbox One and will advise as soon as we have more info.

"The release of Xbox One has no impact to Foxtel Play on Xbox 360," they added.