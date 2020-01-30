Fujifilm X100V full specs list leaks online

While we've been hearing about the Fujifilm X100V since December 2019, leaks and rumors having been trickling through the cracks in bits and bobs. Until now, that is, with reliable Japanese camera news leaker Nokishita unearthing what seems like an almost complete list of specs for the upcoming shooter.

With a leaked image of the camera already available, and the newly exposed specs, there aren't going to be any surprises left when Fujifilm makes the official announcement expected at the company's X Summit on February 4.

That said, most of the leaked specs matched what we were expecting from the camera anyway, starting with the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor – the same one that's housed within both the Fujifilm X-Pro3 and the X-T3 – with a native ISO range of 160 to 12800 (as compared to the X100F's 200 base ISO from a 24.3MP sensor). However, extended ISO sensitivity goes from 80 to 51200.

The specs make no mention of the number of available autofocus (AF) points but, like the other new X-series shooters, a hybrid (contrast + phase) AF system is what we should expect, if there's any truth to the leak. The current X100F (which is now three years old) has 325 selectable AF points and we're hoping that's been taken up to 425 to match the newer X-series models.

Continuous shooting will, apparently, see a boost as well, with burst speeds of 11fps as compared to the fourth generation camera's 8fps.

Shiny and new

While expectations were high that there would be a new lens with a f/1.4 aperture, the specs sheet says otherwise – seems like the X100V will utilize a Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens. Whether it's a brand-new optic or the same old lens, remains to be seen.

The electronic viewfinder, though, is getting an upgrade, going from a 2.36 million dot OLED panel in the X100F to a much better 0.5-inch glass with a 3.69 million dot resolution. The rear LCD display, which early leaks revealed would be a tilting panel as opposed to the fixed one on the X100F, will come with a resolution of 1.62 million dots (an improvement over the current model's 1.04 million dot screen).

According to the leaked specs, video capabilities have definitely seen an improvement, with 4K/30p recording on board.

There's a USB-C port mention in the specs list, so you should not only be able to transfer files quicker, but also be able to charge the camera with the same cable. Battery life has also, seemingly, been given a boost, with the X100V rated for 350 (EVF shooting) / 420 frames (using optical viewfinder) as compared to the 270 frames (EVF) / 390 frames (OVF) on the current X100F.

While Nokishita is usually spot-on with it's reveals, we'd still err on the side of caution and take this news with a pinch of salt. But whatever the final specs will be, we're rather excited that there's finally going to be a fifth iteration of one of our favourite compact camera.