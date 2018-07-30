Fortnite on Android may be more difficult to download than your average game

It looks like Fortnite on Android is almost ready to be replaced with a rumor last week claiming it may be an exclusive to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days.

However, a new report has claimed Fortnite developer Epic Games may avoid the Google Play Store for the release of the game onto other phones.

Elements of the Epic Games website's code - spotted by XDA Developers - includes the instructions on how you can download the game yourself. This isn't through the Google Play Store like you'd download most apps and games though, instead it's using an SDK from its website.

The instructions show that you'll have to head to the website on your phone, download the SDK from there, unpack it and install it onto your phone. We don't currently know how big the download will be.

Not too difficult

It may be the company is looking to avoid giving Google a 30% cut of in-app purchases that Epic Games needs to provide if it lists Fortnite on the Play Store.

Apple will take 30% of whatever in-app purchases are taken for apps and games listed the App Store too, but with Android there is the ability to list titles away from the Play Store and still be able to run on your phone.

A similar report also supplied a list of currently supported phones for the upcoming game.

It features a lot of top-end devices from the last few years, but it can't be the full list of devices as phones that should be capable of running the software aren't listed such as the Huawei P20 Pro, OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ. Plus there aren't any Android tablet devices listed either.

Here's the full list of phones included in the website code:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10/Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Lite

Huawei Mate 9/Mate 9 Pro

Huawei P10/P10 Plus

Huawei P10 Lite

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Lite

Huawei P8 Lite 2017

LG G6

LG V30

LG V30 Plus

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5S

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 6

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017

Samsung Galaxy A7 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2017/J7 Pro 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy On7 2016

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ1

Android Other suggests there are more devices that will support the software, and we're quite certain we'll see more devices joining that list when it's ready to download to your phone.

Exactly when that will be is unclear, and all of the information in this article isn't confirmed so it may be a very different story when the game is officially released for mobile.