Fortnite on Android may be more difficult to download than your average game

It looks like Fortnite on Android is almost ready to be replaced with a rumor last week claiming it may be an exclusive to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days.
However, a new report has claimed Fortnite developer Epic Games may avoid the Google Play Store for the release of the game onto other phones.
Elements of the Epic Games website's code - spotted by XDA Developers - includes the instructions on how you can download the game yourself. This isn't through the Google Play Store like you'd download most apps and games though, instead it's using an SDK from its website.
The instructions show that you'll have to head to the website on your phone, download the SDK from there, unpack it and install it onto your phone. We don't currently know how big the download will be.
Not too difficult
It may be the company is looking to avoid giving Google a 30% cut of in-app purchases that Epic Games needs to provide if it lists Fortnite on the Play Store.
Apple will take 30% of whatever in-app purchases are taken for apps and games listed the App Store too, but with Android there is the ability to list titles away from the Play Store and still be able to run on your phone.
A similar report also supplied a list of currently supported phones for the upcoming game.
It features a lot of top-end devices from the last few years, but it can't be the full list of devices as phones that should be capable of running the software aren't listed such as the Huawei P20 Pro, OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ. Plus there aren't any Android tablet devices listed either.
Here's the full list of phones included in the website code:
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Huawei Mate 10/Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 Lite
- Huawei Mate 9/Mate 9 Pro
- Huawei P10/P10 Plus
- Huawei P10 Lite
- Huawei P9
- Huawei P9 Lite
- Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- LG G6
- LG V30
- LG V30 Plus
- Motorola Moto E4 Plus
- Motorola Moto G5
- Motorola Moto G5 Plus
- Motorola Moto G5S
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play
- Nokia 6
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
- Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2017/J7 Pro 2017
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy On7 2016
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge
- Sony Xperia XA1
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
- Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1
Android Other suggests there are more devices that will support the software, and we're quite certain we'll see more devices joining that list when it's ready to download to your phone.
Exactly when that will be is unclear, and all of the information in this article isn't confirmed so it may be a very different story when the game is officially released for mobile.