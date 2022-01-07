Finally, The Boys season 3 has an official release date

Audio player loading…

After what feels like an eternity, The Boys season 3 has finally been given an official release date: June 3, 2022.

Amazon Studios' TV adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's beloved graphic novels, which has been received with critical acclaim for its two seasons so far, will return to our screens in the summer. The Boys (and The Supes) are truly back in town, then.

To celebrate The Boys season 3's release date announcement, Amazon released a very brief teaser trailer alongside its confirmed launch date. The teaser for the Amazon Prime TV show's latest entry doesn't give much away, mind you – it merely shows Homelander and Starlight being photographed together in The Seven's main headquarters, with Homelander looking increasingly deranged and solemn as the photographers' cameras flash all around him.

Check out the teaser below:

Developing...