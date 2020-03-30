Espresso yourself and save AU$90 on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus with milk frother

Looking to buy a pod machine because your favourite cafe has closed? Introducing the Nespresso Vertuo Plus – a convenient, easy-to-use pod machine that creates a range of great-tasting coffees that are sure to give you that much-needed buzz in the morning.

The Nespresso’s Vertuo is one smart machine – its recyclable pods come with a barcode which the machine reads to tailor the specific blending technique required to make your favourite cuppa, with the pod spinning up to 7000 times a minute to create some impressively rich crema.

The Vertuo Plus also comes with a movable water tank – in our review, we found it to be the most compact and least intrusive of all the machines we’ve tested to date, making this unit perfect for those short on bench space.

One of the only downsides we’ve found with this pod machine is that it only works with Nespresso pods – these aren’t exactly cheap, meaning it may cost you a pretty penny to feed your daily caffeine addiction.

On the whole, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is convenient, neat, reliable, easy to use and it creates magnificent coffees with minimal effort that also comes with a nifty Aeroccino3 milk frother. What are you waiting for? You can grab yours directly through Nespresso’s eBay store.