Epic deal: Nab Apple's AirPods for AU$188 or AirPods Pro for AU$295 from Amazon

Fun fact: Amazon Australia has, so far, not generally sold and shipped Apple products directly. While you can usually buy AirPods from third-party resellers on the online marketplace, these aren't sourced and don't ship directly from Amazon itself.

That's just changed as it seems Amazon Australia now has an official Apple Store on its site, with genuine AirPods – all the current versions of 'em. And perhaps better yet, they're currently discounted!

Whether you prefer the Apple AirPods (2nd gen) or if you can stretch your budget to the AirPods Pro, there's up to 26% off right now on Amazon, available on the site's new official Apple store.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | AU$319 AU$246 on Amazon (save AU$73) Apple fans can rejoice as the 2nd-generation AirPods now have a 23% discount on Amazon. For AU$246 for the set that comes with the wireless charging case, it's a pretty good bargain, similar to what we've seen on other online marketplaces lately.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) | AU$249 AU$188 on Amazon (save AU$61) If you're an Apple fan on a tighter budget, you can forgo the wireless charging case and get the 2nd-gen AirPods in the standard case (which you'll need to charge via Lightning cable), which still gets you up to 24 hours of extra battery life. A 24% discount isn't to be scoffed at, considering other retailers like eBay also usually discount these 'buds by about the same.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$295 on Amazon (save AU$104) Our favourite AirPods deal on Amazon AU is the AirPods Pro, which are in stock and on sale for $295. That's a very decent 26% off for a set of true wireless earbuds that feature active noise cancellation, while the wireless charging case will keep you topped up for up to 24 hours. Admittedly it's possible to find these for a little cheaper every now and then on other retailer sites, but this is a solid discount outside of peak deals seasons like Black Friday.View Deal

Why buy Apple AirPods from Amazon Australia?

Whether it's eBay, Kogan, Dick Smith or another 'marketplace' style seller, it's often possible to find deals on Apple products. However, it's not always clear whether you're getting genuine Aussie stock. It's not uncommon that when you try to register your new 'cheap' purchase with Apple, it's unsuccessful as you may have gotten a grey import or very-good-fake.

With Amazon, as long as you can see that it's sold by and shipped from Amazon AU, you're essentially guaranteed to be getting the real deal. Amazon has other 'official' brand stores like Canon, Nikon and Samsung, where you can get the genuine article straight from the companies itself, via Amazon of course.

And if you happen to be a Prime member, not only is shipping free, you'll get your purchase quicker and potentially even find exclusive bargains on Apple products when the next Prime Day rolls in.

With Black Friday coming up in a few months, we're hoping all the Apple goodies now available on Amazon get a decent discount, like the ones listed above or better.

Right now, you can also pick up an Apple Watch, iPad or a MacBook from the Apple Store on Amazon, but there aren't any iPhones listed yet.