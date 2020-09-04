Australia vs England live stream: how to watch T20 cricket series online

Australia is set to return to the international cricket scene today, facing long-time rivals England in the T20 series opener on Saturday, September 5 at 3am (AEST). And this is how to get an Australia vs England live stream.

While England’s return to international cricket came earlier in the year, Australia is yet to pick up the bat on the world stage since the pandemic began.

Shane Warne offered up his picks for the Australian squad on Thursday night, tapping Marcus Stoinis to make his return. The all-rounder hasn’t played for Australia since July 2019.

Australia vs England T20 series: live stream and time This three-game T20I series will be played at the bio-secure Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is when you can watch each match in Australia. Saturday, Sep 5 at 3am AEST

Sunday, Sep 6 at 11:15pm AEST

Wednesday, Sep 9 at 3am AEST Australians can watch Australia vs England live on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Sports.

Despite that, Warne welcomed Stoinis back to the team, slotting him behind captain Aaron Finch and David Warner.

Warne also tipped Riley Meredith to join the squad, which will mark his international debut. He’ll be joining the likes of star Steve Smith, big hitter Glenn Maxwell and crowd-favourite Nathan Lyon.

England have brought back much of their World Cup winning cavalry for this white-ball series, with Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood all in the squad. However test captain Joe Root has once again been excluded from the T20I squad, despite being keen to be involved.

The Aussies have dominated the international T20 for the past two years. We’re keen to see how they go in their return to the game this Saturday - so keep reading to discover your options for getting an Australia vs England live stream.

How to live stream Australia vs England T20I series in Australia

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month

Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.

How to watch Australia vs England T20 cricket from outside Australia

If you're Aussie living overseas and looking to catch the T20I series between Australia vs England, you'll likely find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to catch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

England vs Australia live stream: watch the T20 series online in the UK

Sky Sports enjoys the bulk of live broadcast rights to cricket in the UK, including this T20 series between England and Australia. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers, while those on-the-go can live stream the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If a full-fat TV package isn't for you, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £25 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans with three T20ibetween England and Australia set to take place over the coming days. In addition, you'll get loads of live football matches, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and much more. Coverage begins at 5.30pm BST on Sky Sports Cricket for the day/night games on Friday and Tuesday, with a 1.30pm start on the channel for Sunday's second match - which is also being aired by the BBC and therefore available to stream absolutely FREE in the UK via iPlayer. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

