DJI wants us all to fly free, offers up to AU$300 off at DJI store

Many of us are rightfully self-isolating at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore the outdoors. While you might be stuck at home, you can always fly free with one of DJI’s excellent quadcopters – some of the best consumer drones money can buy.

It’s not just pro- and enthusiast-level drones on DJI’s catalogue – the brand also looks after your mobile needs, with one of the best action cameras available and some superb handheld gimbals.

Most DJI products, though, are pretty premium, so it’s always best to wait for a sale to snag a great deal. With Easter just around the corner, DJI Australia has dropped the prices on some of its top products to celebrate. It’s perfect timing too, with so many of us looking for ways to share our stories with friends and family while we practice social distancing.

For its limited time Easter sale, DJI Australia has taken a decent AU$300 off our favourite Mavic 2 Pro, so you can take to the skies and see the outside world from a bird’s eye view – all while staying at home. There are limitations to where you can fly though, so take a look at Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) website for more details and how to register your new drone.

There’s other excellent products from DJI’s range also on sale, including gear that will make vlogging, live-streaming or creating TikTok videos from home a breeze.

DJI’s sale ends on April 16, and if you enter the code FREEDELIVERY at checkout you can also save on shipping costs.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | AU$2,199 (RRP AU$2,499; save AU$300) There’s plenty of good reasons why the Mavic 2 Pro is our favourite drone to date. It’s capable of capturing pro-level stills and video with its large one-inch 20MP sensor. There’s shooting choices galore available here, with both raw capture and 4K video. Match that with easy-to-use controls, advanced flight technology and a highly portable form factor, and you’ve got yourself a top-notch, albeit expensive, drone. However, you can currently save AU$300 off this all-rounder directly from DJI, just make sure to buy before this offer ends on April 16.View Deal

DJI Tello | AU$129 (RRP AU$169; save AU$40) If you’re a first-time flyer and don’t quite need the heavy-hitting specs of the Mavic 2 Pro, then the DJI Tello could be more your speed. It’s DJI’s smallest, lightest drone that can fit in the palm of your hand, so you don’t need to register it with CASA at all. It’s a perfect drone for beginners, and makes for an excellent educational tool as well, teaching kids and adults how to code. It’s a joy to use with easy controls, and is available for just AU$129. So if cabin fever is starting to kick in, grab this directly from DJI before April 16 and start learning the ropes with your family.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$369 (RRP AU$499; save AU$130) Though it’s unlikely you’ll be having many outside adventures over the coming weeks, the Osmo Action offers something its GoPro competitor doesn’t – a front-facing colour screen that makes it the ideal choice for any would-be vloggers who want to spend this time getting creative at home. It’s also got impressive image stabilisation to keep things running smoothly. At a much more competitive price compared to the GoPro crowd, you can save AU$130 on this little ripper directly from DJI, just be sure to do so before April 16.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$499 (RRP AU$599; save AU$100) Sick of shaky cam? This pint-sized camera gimbal will record stabilised footage buttery smooth. It can also shoot in 4K at 60fps and slow motion video in 1080p at 120fps. It can even create some pretty impressive time lapses, while the panorama option captures stable landscape shots. The Osmo Pocket also has a very handy universal port that accepts lightning and USB-C adapters, so you can instantly connect to your iPhone or Android handset to export video or use their larger screens as a viewfinder.View Deal