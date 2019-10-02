Disney Plus shows are coming to Amazon Prime, in at least one pre-launch country

The launch of Disney Plus is now only a few weeks away, but viewers not in the first slate of territories for the Disney streaming service – including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands – may be wondering how in Asgard they can access all those Disney Plus shows and movies.

Well, it looks like Disney has a workaround in place, with a streaming deal with Amazon that will see selected Disney Plus titles come to the Amazon Prime Video platform in Latin America (via Variety).

Disney has a two-year roadmap to become a truly global service, and seemingly plans to release in Latin America in early 2021, given its Amazon deal will run from October 2019 to September 2020.

A new hope

It's usual practice for providers to license their content out to competing platforms in territories they have yet to launch in.

It gives us hope that Disney hasn't given up on other key territories across Europe, with the possibility that Amazon could become a carrier for Disney Plus shows and movies before an official launch.

While viewers in the Netherlands are already enjoying free preview access to the Disney Plus platform, others are having to wait, and there's still no Disney Plus UK release date. With a host of legacy content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and brand new Disney Plus shows including The Mandalorian, there are a lot of global viewers who will be feeling left out if they don't have a legal avenue of accessing this content.

Here's hoping Amazon, or a platform like it, will be able to step in to bridge the gap elsewhere.