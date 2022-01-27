Dell’s powerhouse XPS 13 gets a AU$650 price cut in back-to-school sales

Audio player loading…

With students set to return to the classroom in the coming days, back to school sales are in full swing, and it’s a great time of year to bag a brand-new laptop for less – whether you’re a student or not.

Dell has once again delivered great deals, with discounts of up to 20% on XPS laptops, and up to 45% off its Inspiron range. Dell has also slipped in plenty of savings on gaming laptops too, with a good selection of Alienware machines seeing up to 20% off.

We’ve hand-picked our highlights from the sale below, and shared how you can save a little extra on gaming laptops and desktops (hint: you need the coupon code GAME5). If you don’t see what you’re looking for, you can head directly to Dell to see every offer. Just don’t wait too long to buy – some offers will end tonight, while others will be gone at the end of the month.

Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$3,299 AU$2,649 (save AU$650) Dell’s XPS 13 is a premium machine, and this model takes it up a notch with a 3.5K OLED display. While an OLED screen might be overkill for most users, those who love to stream from their laptop or do photo editing work will appreciate the extravagance. You’re well-served in other areas too, with an Intel i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Buy from Dell to get a AU$650 discount.

Dell XPS 15 (9510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$4,299 AU$3,439 (save AU$860) For a little more screen real estate, you could move up to the Dell XPS 15, which has a 15.6-inch display. This is a model well-equipped for anyone doing graphic-intensive design work, as it comes with a snappy 11th-gen Intel i7 CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It’s also using an UHD+ display, so you can expect a sharp image, precise colour reproduction and up to 500 nits brightness. Available directly from Dell with AU$860 saved.

Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$2,359 AU$1,297 (save AU$1,062) Dell’s Inspiron range is much more affordable than its XPS line, but they’re still good laptops that’ll serve you well in everyday tasks and beyond. This model sets you up with an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The screen here is a no-fuss 15.6-inch FHD display, which helps keep costs down. This deal includes a 45% discount and one year of premium support from Dell.

Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 (7306) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,099 AU$1,574 (save AU$525) Here’s a laptop that will quite literally bend over backwards for you. This 2-in-1 can be used as a standard laptop, a tablet, or propped up in tent mode, and stylus support ensures you’ll be able to make the most of its versatile form factor. Under the hood are great specs too, including an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Intel’s Evo platform should help give you great battery life too.

Alienware X17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$3,899 AU$3,148.30 (save AU$750.70) This Alienware laptop delivers high performance in a thinner form factor than most other gaming laptops. It’s outfitted with an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip, working alongside an RTX 3060 – that’s pretty great for a light chassis. You’re also getting 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 and Wi-Fi 6. To get the full discount, you’ll need to enter the code GAME5 at checkout.